British Indoor Athletics Championships: Sophie Cook and Amy Hunt win gold

Media playback is not supported on this device British Indoor Athletics: Hunt and Robertson win 60m gold

British Indoor Athletics Championships Venue: Emirates Arena, Glasgow Date: 22-23 February Coverage: Watch live on the BBC Red Button and BBC Sport website.

Sophie Cook won pole vault gold with a personal best at the British Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow.

With current British record holder Holly Bradshaw not competing, Cook was favourite going into the competition and vaulted 4.5m to secure the title.

The 25-year-old jumped 0.5m higher than Natalie Hooper and Courtney Maguire who won silver and bronze respectively.

"I am over the moon to have jumped a personal best today, I wanted to prove I was worthy of the title," said Cook.

"I just wanted to come and do the event justice and I just seem to have got better and better this season."

Victory in the pole vault earned Sophie Cook her first British title

World junior 200m record holder Amy Hunt, 17, competing at her first senior British championships, won the women's 60m with a time of 7.39 seconds.

"This is crazy, it's my first British Champs and to come away with a gold is surreal. Everything went so well," said Hunt.

Alisha Rees took silver in 7.49 and Ebony Carr was third with 7.55.

In the men's 60m, favourite Andrew Robertson led the field to win the gold medal with a time of 6.66 seconds, 0.06secs ahead of Sam Gordon who took silver, while Toby Makoyawo claimed bronze in 6.74.

Former world indoor champion, Dwain Chambers, 41, finished last in his semi-final.

Media playback is not supported on this device British Indoor Athletics: Miller and King win 60m hurdle gold

Elsewhere, David King retained his 60m hurdles title with victory in 7.78, while Yasmin Miller won her first British title in a time of 8.29.

In the women's long jump Abigail Irozuru won gold with a season's best 6.60m while Jazmin Sawyers finished second.

Dan Bramble took gold in the men's long jump with a final round effort of 7.81m, Jonathan Davies won the men's 3,000m and Scott Lincoln led from start to finish to win his fifth British Indoor shot put title with a throw of 19.49m.