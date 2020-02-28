Marc Scott breaks Mo Farah's British and European indoor 5,000m record

From the section

Marc Scott competed for Great Britain at the 2019 World Championships

Marc Scott broke four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah's European and British indoor 5,000m record in a time of 13 minutes 8.87 seconds in Boston.

Scott, 26, bettered Farah's time of 13 minutes 9.16 seconds set in Birmingham in 2017 by 0.29 seconds as he finished second behind American Shadrack Kipchirchir at the invitational event.

The performance sees Scott achieve the 2020 Olympic qualifying standard.

Farah had set the European record in the final indoor race of his career.

Scott was crowned British outdoor 5,000m champion in 2018 and represented Great Britain at the 2019 World Championships in Doha.