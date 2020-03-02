Irish Indoor Athletics: Adams takes victory in inaugural Craig Lynch Cup

From the section

Dean Adams won the Craig Lynch Cup, the final race of the meeting

Ballymena sprinter Dean Adams has won the inaugural Craig Lynch Cup at the Irish Indoor Athletics Championships in Dublin.

Adams won the 60m race, named after late Irish athlete Craig Lynch, in a time of 6.73 seconds.

Letterkenny runner and European indoor medallist Mark English triumphed in the men's 800m for his 13th national title.

Nadia Power won the women's event with a strong run to hold off Iseult O'Donnell at the National Indoor Arena.

Andrew Coscoran set a championship record on his way to victory in the men's 1,500m while Louise Shannon followed in the footsteps of her father Ray by winning the women's event.

Ciara Neville won the women's 60m ahead of sisters Joan and Phil Healy while John Travers won the men's 3,000m race and Sophie Becker narrowly beat Sharlene Mawdsley in the women's 400m.

Cathal Crosbie edged the men's 400m ahead of Bangor's Andrew Mellon and Keith Marks won the men's long jump while Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games jumper Adam McMullen narrowly beaten to silver Lisburn's Ben Fisher.

Sarah Quinn and Gerard O'Donnell were convincing winners in their respective 60m hurdle races.