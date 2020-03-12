Joe Marler: England prop banned for 10 weeks for genital grab

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations 2020: Marler grabs Jones but goes unnoticed by officials

England prop Joe Marler has been given a 10-week ban for grabbing Alun Wyn Jones' genitals during Saturday's Six Nations win over Wales.

Centre Manu Tuilagi has been banned for four weeks for his red card late on in the game at Twickenham.

Lock Courtney Lawes, who was cited for a dangerous tackle, has escaped punishment.

The decisions were made by an independent citing commissioner at a disciplinary hearing in Dublin.

The shortest ban under World Rugby rules for "grabbing, twisting or squeezing the genitals" is 12 weeks, though the commission reduced that by three weeks to take account of mitigating factors, including good character and remorse.

However, they also increased the ban by one week after taking into account Marler's recent disciplinary record.

