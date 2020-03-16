Coronavirus: Belfast Marathon postponed to September

Up to 18,000 runners took take in the Belfast City Marathon last year

Belfast Marathon organisers have put back the event by over four months because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The marathon, originally to be held on 3 May, is now scheduled to take place on 20 September.

The Belfast Half Marathon has been moved back a week to 27 September.

"The world is in an unprecedented situation with a global pandemic and our fundamental priority is the health of everyone," said John Allen, chairman of Belfast City Marathon Ltd.

He added: The situation is disappointing for you all after your hard weeks of training and efforts of fundraising, but we know we can stay strong and gather to celebrate your achievements on the rescheduled dates.

"As a board of Directors we understand that you will all have many questions and would ask that you please bear with us as we work through the logistics as we prepare for our new scheduled dates.

"We will email you with updates by the end of next week at the latest, alongside posting regular updates on our official website and social media channels."

Organisers state that any participant in the marathon or half marathon who does wish to take part (or is unable to do so) in the rescheduled events must let them know before 1 April.

Those is this category can transfer their entry to someone else for either of the rescheduled events.