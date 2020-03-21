Alberto Salazar: UK Anti-Doping criticises UK Athletics' report

Salazar was appointed as a consultant to UK Athletics' endurance programme in 2013

UK Anti-Doping (Ukad) has criticised an independent review into the way UK Athletics (UKA) handled its relationship with disgraced running coach Alberto Salazar.

It also also criticised UKA for failing to publish in full an internal 2015 inquiry into Salazar.

On Friday UKA published a 130-page independent report which found the body took "reasonable" decisions given the circumstances but its handling of the scandal "could have been better".

The review was led by sports law barrister John Mehrzad.

"We are disappointed not to have been contacted by John Mehrzad as part of this review," Ukad chief executive Nicole Sapstead said.

"Despite numerous references to UK Anti-Doping in the review, at no point were we contacted by the author to contribute, clarify or offer explanation about Ukad's involvement in any of the matters referenced."

The report into how UKA handled decisions about its relationship Salazar, Mo Farah's former athletics coach, found the board changed its stance on severing ties with him.

This came after some members of the board claimed they felt subjected to "in effect blackmail" by UKA's performance team, who suggested their jobs would become untenable were Farah to be forced to split from his coach.

Salazar was banned from the sport for four years in October after being found guilty of doping violations following an investigation by the US Anti-Doping Agency (Usada) and a two-year court battle.

The American ran the Nike Oregon Project (NOP) which was home to British four-time Olympic champion Farah between 2011 and 2017.

There is no suggestion of any wrongdoing by Farah, who has never been accused of breaking anti-doping rules.

In light of the claims against Salazar in a 2015 BBC Panorama episode, an internal performance oversight committee (POC) was set up, which concluded there was "no concern" about letting Farah continue to be coached by Salazar.

Salazar was appointed as a consultant to UKA's endurance programme in 2013 after he masterminded Farah's 5,000m and 10,000m gold medals at the London 2012 Olympics.

Salazar's eventual ban by Usada triggered criticism of senior officials.

UKAD also criticised UKA for failing to publish in full a 2015 review into Salazar.

Sapstead added: "We also note that UKA has taken the decision to publish the executive summary of the original internal review that was conducted in 2015 by UKA's Performance Oversight Committee (POC).

"We have repeatedly requested that UKA share this POC review with us in its entirety as there could be information included that is of interest to us.

"We remind UKA that they are bound by the National Anti-Doping Policy.

"We now call again on UKA to handover this Review in full, including the associated supporting reports and documents."