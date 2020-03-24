Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games 'not affected by Olympics postponement'

Birmingham was awarded the right to host the Commonwealth Games in 2017

The staging of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham will not be impacted by the postponement of Tokyo 2020, says the federation chief.

Worldwide coronavirus fears resulted in the Tokyo Olympics being pushed back a year to 2021.

That could see both next year's World Athletics Championships and the swimming equivalent moved to 2022.

"We remain fully committed to hosting in Birmingham in 2022," Games chief David Grevemberg said.

"Over the coming weeks, we will continue to work collaboratively with international federation partners to ensure the XXII Commonwealth Games maintains its position and stature on the global sporting calendar."

The PA news agency understands altering the Birmingham 2022 start-date of 27 July is not an option.

Grevemberg added that the 2021 Commonwealth Youth Games, in Trinidad and Tobago, is likely to be rescheduled because of its clash with the Olympics.