British Athletic championships delayed due to coronavirus

Katarina Johnson-Thompson competes during the Women's Javelin final at last year's British Championships

The British Athletics Championships have been rescheduled for the 8-9 August due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, which normally acts as trials for the Olympics, was meant to take place on the 20 and 21 June in Manchester.

But with the summer sporting schedule being increasingly wiped out, organisers British Athletics have pushed it back.

In a statement, they says they expects all its events to go ahead this year.

That includes the Anniversary Games in London at the start of July, and the Grand Prix in Gateshead the following month.

The event would act as trials for the forthcoming European Championships, still scheduled to take place in Paris from 25-30 August.

However, the statement added they will "continue to provide updates concerning the competition calendar" and will "adhere to all government advice and guidelines to ensure the safety of those involved."

The Tokyo Olympics, scheduled for July this year, have been pushed back to 2021 and Diamond League meetings in Stockholm (24 May), Naples/Rome (28 May) and Rabat (31 May) have been suspended as the virus continues to affect the sporting calendar.

There is a suspension on all domestic athletics in the UK until the end of May.