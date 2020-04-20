London Marathon: Were you due to run? What activity is filling the void?

42,906 people started the London Marathon in 2019

This Sunday thousands of runners should have been taking part in the 40th London Marathon.

Normally, it would have marked the end of months of hard winter training and in the process raised millions of pounds for charities.

But because of coronavirus the event has been postponed until 4 October, leaving a big gap in the running calendar and charities' finances.

Were you due to run? Do you still have plans for the day? Have you discovered any interesting ways to keep fit during lockdown? We want you to tell us about it.

Organisers of the UK's major mass-participation events - including the London Marathon - have launched a campaign to help charities raise money and keep the public fit.

The 2.6 Challenge is intended to inspire people to create their own athletic activities based around the numbers 2.6 or 26 - and raise money through sponsorship and donations.

We want to know what ideas you have - and are looking to showcase the best of them in a live page on the BBC Sport website on Sunday morning.

please remember the activity must be within government guidelines on social distancing.

BBC coverage plans

BBC Sport will bring you some of the magic and memories of the London Marathon:

Saturday 25 April: BBC One will show a special programme on world record-holder and four-time London winner Eliud Kipchoge as the Kenyan explains how he became the first human to break the two-hour barrier. It begins at 13:15 BST.

Sunday 26 April: The day the 40th edition of the race was due to take place, BBC One will look back at 1981's inaugural London Marathon from 14:00 BST. There will also be live text on the BBC Sport website from 10:00 BST finding out how you are making up for the race's absence.