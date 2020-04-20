Ciara Mageean: Covid-19 lockdown is normal life for Portaferry runner

Ciara Mageean celebrates her victory in the indoor 3,000m at Athlone in February

European medallist Ciara Mageean is coping better than most with Covid-19 restrictions as she continues her training regime in Manchester.

The 28-year-old from Portaferry was in record-breaking form early in 2020 but now has to wait a further year for a second Olympics appearance.

"Our life is actually quite similar to lockdown, all the time," she said.

"I'm a full-time athlete so I spend my whole day either going out for a training session or in the house."

"The only thing that's changed is with the exercise prescriptions that you're allowed and we're having to adjust slightly," Mageean told Sportsound Extra Time.

"Like I haven't seen my coach for weeks now bar meeting him on a run one day - he was coming up one way and I was coming the other and I was like 'Oh my God, that was my coach'!

Stressful time

"I always try to have a really positive outlook and I try to remain positive, but it's getting a little hard. We can't see family and we're aware of the risks that's out there so were feeling possibly a little bit of heightened stress."

The 28-year-old won 1,500m bronze at the 2016 European Championships and again three years later in the European Indoor Championships.

Mageean improved on her own Irish indoor 1,500m record in January and smashed her personal indoor best at 3,000m a month later.

Training and events were geared towards the Tokyo Games this summer but the Olympics have been pushed back to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ciara Mageean shows off her bronze medal at the 2019 European Indoor Championships in Glasgow

"I'm feeling in fantastic shape so it's a little frustrating - we had the whole season planned out," added Mageean.

"Even down to the training camps you were going to go on, down to the very day that I was going to drop into the Olympic village and then the day that I would possibly leave the Olympic village.

"It is quite tough because all of those plans are all scuppered, it's all up in the air and we don't know when we're going to be able to start racing.

"The circuit doesn't have a clue when they're going to be able to race - it depends on when countries allow more movement and, ultimately, does anybody know?

"I'm not going to feel too sorry for myself because I know there's an awful lot of people out there that are in a much harder place than me."

Nikki: This is the glamorous side of a full-time athlete! I keep hearing about people who are learning languages and all sorts of things and I'm thinking no I haven't got round to that either at this point.

Have you set any goals for the rest of the year or are there just too many variables at this point before you can get to that stage?

Nikki: We are all missing it aren't we? I was just thinking at the start of the year you appeared to be in really good form and I think was it a personal best in the three thousand and an Irish record indoors for the fifteen hundred. Were you hitting all the markers that you'd wanted to?

Ciara: Yes, unfortunately, I'm feeling in fantastic shape!

Nikki: That's a nightmare, isn't it!?

Ciara: It is! It's a little frustrating, it's interesting, I I'm quite a lax athlete in the sense that I don't get too bogged down with all the facts and the figures, I kind of just like going and training and my coach worry about all of that. Whereas some of my teammates like Jip, she'll go through everything with a fine toothcomb and she'll know what her heart rate variables were and everything else.

So, interestingly, this week I was feeling quite tired. I had a training session on Tuesday and told my coach like I'm knackered after that, I've had five hard weeks of training, so he phoned me later and was like I looked through your heart rates, you're actually fitter than you were before the World Champs last year, so like, and that's just a rough gage, I did a similar session in the lead up to the outdoor season . So, it can feel a little frustrating cause I wonder aw if I could go out and race a 5k now or go out and get on the track and had the chance to have a proper season would I run some times that I would be delighted with, but look I'm trying to look at the positives and think, well if I'm that fit now, I have a whole extra year to build up for the Olympic Games, then hopefully it'll just put me in a better stead for next summer.

We're focusing on the programme tonight on women in sport and I just wonder as a, as an athlete and also just as a fan of sport, does it feel to you there is a level playing field for women or does it depend on the disciple that they're in?

Ciara: Definitely. I think the whole twenty by twenty movement that was happening in Ireland, I think is absolutely fantastic because it highlighted a lot of the complete imbalances in sport between male and female sport, and I've been lucky enough to work with a few different people that are really pushing female sport. I did a takeover for Sport.ie on their Instagram two days ago, and I've worked with twenty by twenty and chatted to those people and thought you know what they are doing me a huge service as a female athlete, and also everybody out there both male and female, because look, if you see more girls out playing, it doesn't just benefit girls, it benefits everybody.

I feel very lucky in athletics, that in my sport it's pretty equal in my eyes. I'm out there competing on a track on the exact same day as my male counterparts. We get, now I don't know about appearance fees but, basically, usually you get the same appearance fees for the top female and the top male. The prize money's the same. We're very lucky, and I have as equal a chance of having a good contract with a shoe company as a male counterpart.

I feel whenever I look at some of my fellow female sportswomen in other sports, particularly some of the team sports that isn't the case. I look at soccer, rugby just to name two, there's so many more out there and they definitely don't have as equal a playing field, and the more that we can do as an entire community, not just as women but as men to make that level, I think the more benefit we'll all have as an entire sporting community.

Nikki: It's an ongoing thing, isn't it?

Ciara: It definitely is, it definitely is.

And it's been great to see those conversations happening because for something like that we do talk about female sport and male sport and I love that conversation that I've heard a lot of people having about whenever we get to the point when we just talk about sport and we don't have to say if it's a girl or a boy , that's the point that we're wanting to strive towards and it's something that is going to be a working progress, process, and look, we look at other parts of life women are still fighting for equality across the board in other areas and it's just a, sport is just another reflection of that, and I think it's something that hopefully the world ,eventually, will come to, and look there'll always be those battles and once we have people speaking out and really striving towards bringing that positive change well hopefully it will continue to grow.

