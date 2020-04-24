Laura Muir has risen to title-winning prominence under the guidance of coach Andy Young

A move into coaching at the end of her running career "has crossed my mind," says Scotland's five-time European champion Laura Muir.

The 26-year-old is hopeful of a first Olympic medal at next year's rescheduled Tokyo Games and still has plenty more to achieve on the track.

But the middle-distance athlete is keen to pass on her experience from nine years working with coach Andy Young.

"I've learned a lot from Andy," Muir told Scottish Athletics.

"But I'm not naïve to the fact there are an awful lot more things around coaching than just doing the sessions. Putting everything together and planning is a big part of it.

"Coaching would be really nice to do if I was able to do a good job. I'd only want to do it if I was able to help people.

"When I'm older, I'd like to try my hand at pacing as well. I think it would be good fun to still go to the races and help out other girls but not have the pressure of performing. If my body is still in one piece I'd like to try that."

Among the highs of her five European titles, two Diamond League wins and a silver and bronze at World level, Muir experienced a crushing low on home soil at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The Scot tripped when in medal contention in the 1500m final, eventually finishing 11th, and subsequently withdrew from the 800m heats.

She has paid tribute to Young for helping her to cast aside that disappointment, and admits it took time to adjust to the strict methods he put in place when they first began working together in 2011.

"I was absolutely devastated," Muir said. "I don't know if there's going to be a more disappointing moment in my career. It meant so much to me having a home champs.

"Andy realised how significant the disappointment was. He was good at consoling me and putting everything into perspective.

"He has shown me how to push myself. Andy always laughs about it and says, 'When you first came to the group at uni you didn't push yourself at all. It took ages for that to happen'. That transition and learning curve definitely took a while."