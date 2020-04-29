Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Alberto Salazar (centre) alongside Mo Farah (right) and training partner Galen Rupp (left) at the London 2012 Olympics

UK Athletics has handed over the full 2015 report into the handling of the Alberto Salazar scandal to UK Anti-Doping (Ukad) after repeated requests.

John Mehrzad QC's review revealed that the report had involved Mo Farah's data being looked at by medical experts.

Previously, Ukad had only seen an executive summary of the 2015 report.

A UK Athletics spokesperson told BBC Sport it "remains fully committed to protecting the integrity of the sport and the pursuit of clean athletics".

They added: "We can confirm that the 2015 report has been provided to Ukad. We will continue to assist Ukad with any further queries."

In March, Ukad criticised UK Athletics for failing to comply with repeated requests to hand over its report into the way it handled its relationship with disgraced running coach Salazar.

That 2015 UK Athletics report cleared British athlete Farah - a 5,000m and 10,000m Olympic gold medallist at London 2012 and Rio 2016 - to continue working with former coach Salazar, who was then banned from the sport in 2019 after being found guilty of doping violations.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Sarah Rowell, who led that internal investigation, is to step down from UK Athletics' board a year earlier than planned.