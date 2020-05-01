Last updated on .From the section Athletics

World record holder Armand Duplantis will take on two-time world champion Sam Kendricks and 2012 Olympic champion Renaud Lavillenie in a live-streamed pole vault contest this weekend.

The event, to be held on Sunday at 16:00 BST, will see each man attempt to clear 5m as many times as possible in 30 minutes.

Swede Duplantis will be vaulting at his American training base, with Lavillenie and Kendricks competing at their homes in France and the United States respectively.

"We definitely are going to enjoy this and have a good time with it," said Duplantis.

"Also, winning this is crucial because I don't like losing to them very much."

The usual format of a pole-vault competition - with victory decided by the maximum height cleared as the bar is moved incrementally upwards between attempts - is impractical in lockdown conditions with officials required to adjust the bar.

Duplantis set the current world record of 6.18m in Glasgow in February, having surpassed Lavillenie's previous mark of 6.16m seven days earlier.

Kendricks successfully defended his world title in Doha in October, beating Duplantis on countback.

World Athletics says it is exploring the possibility of holding other 'Ultimate Garden Clash' competitions in the coming weeks.

Seven of the first eight events in the 15-leg Diamond League series have been postponed, although the Oslo meeting is due to go ahead on 11 June in a revised format dubbed 'the Impossible Games'.

Duplantis and Lavillenie are due to compete in Norway, with a 400m hurdles world record attempt by home favourite Karsten Warholm the headline event.