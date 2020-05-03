Jake Wightman was presented with his bronze medal by Sebastian Coe at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Scotland's Jake Wightman has leaned upon the advice of family friend Lord Coe as he wrestles with the issues that come from being coached by his father.

Wightman, who won bronze for Scotland in 1500m at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, has been coached by both his parents, but mainly father Geoff.

And the 25-year-old sought advice from double Olympic gold medallist Coe, who was coached by his own father.

"Seb and Peter had a good result from their relationship," Wightman said.

"I hope at the end of my career I can look back and say the same. That's definitely the model that I'd love to base off.

"It's always going to have little problems at points. You are able to say more or you're willing to say more than you would do otherwise."

Lord Coe won two gold and two silver Olympic medals in the 1980s competing in the 800m and 1500m.

He competed for Great Britain alongside Wightman's parents Geoff and Susan, and presented the Scot with his bronze medal two years ago in Australia.

"I wasn't born when he was racing but I've watched his races back and he's probably the athlete I'd most like to be like," Wightman told Scottish Athletics. external-link "He's had a career I'd give anything to have.

"I met Seb this year to go and a lot of what he spoke about was his relationship with his dad to see how he managed it because it is testing at times.

"I just wanted to see if there were any points where he he felt like he'd have been better off with anything else or if he always felt like being coached by his dad was the best thing for him.

"He never really felt like anything needed to change. The trust that they developed together and this structure that they had was perfect for him and he never felt like anything different, which is how I feel with it."