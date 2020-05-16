Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Stefanidi has a personal best of 4.91m

Olympic champion Katerina Stefanidi won the women's edition of the 'garden pole vault challenge'.

The Greek completed 34 successful jumps compared with 30 by American Katie Nageotte and 21 by Canada's Alysha Newman.

The bar was set at four metres for the trio, who were competing over two 15-minute stints at their local tracks.

"My arms were so tired at the end, " said Stefanidi, who won gold at the 2016 Olympics Games in Rio.

In the men's version two weeks ago, Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie, who conceived the clash, and Swede Armand Duplantis both cleared a five-metre bar 36 times.

Asked whether she would take on Lavillenie and Duplantis, Stefanidi said: "I would do it, but I'll need three weeks to recover.

"The men were competing 1.2m below their personal bests while we were competing 90cm below ours, so we'd have to adjust the heights. But yes, give me three weeks and I'll do it."