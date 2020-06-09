Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Scottish athletes should "prioritise" the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022, says Guy Learmonth.

The World Championships in Oregon have been moved back a year to avoid clashing with next year's rearranged Tokyo Olympics.

And the multi-sport European Championships will start on 11 August 2022 - four days after the Birmingham Games are scheduled to conclude.

"I never snub any championships," 800m runner Learmonth, 28, said.

"Domestic or major, I love competing for my country. Running for Scotland, I would always prioritise the Commonwealth Games. I hope we all get behind it and compete.

"It's unheard of to have three major events so close together in time, and far apart in distance. It'll be seriously difficult, but an amazing challenge," he added, speaking to McLeod Media.