Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Athletics competition in Northern Ireland remains suspended until 30 June

The Mary Peters Track in Belfast will reopen on Monday after being closed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The Belfast athletics venue will operate a booking system with restrictions placed on the numbers allowed on the track.

Athletics competition in Northern Ireland remains suspended until 30 June because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This led to the Belfast Milers Meet, scheduled to take place on 20 June, being cancelled.

"All users must ensure social distancing is maintained, and we request that everyone is patient and respectful of other users while we work to reopen the track in this difficult time," a statement on the venue's website said.

"In order to accommodate as many bookings as possible, at this stage we will only be taking one booking at a time from any athlete."

Lady Mary Peters is a Northern Ireland athlete who won a pentathlon gold medal at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich.