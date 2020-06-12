Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Athletics in Scotland has been suspended since 17 March

Scottish athletes have been given a five-step roadmap setting out the return to performance sport.

Step one of the plan external-link now in place includes athletes being allowed to travel more than the government's five-mile limit guideline to train.

Groups can also now train together, if they adhere to social distancing.

The five-step plan ends with performance sports being allowed to hold competitions with no restrictions - and crowds present.

There are no specific timelines to the framework, but Sportscotland have set out to roadmap to allow as much forward planning as possible.

Athletics has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic worldwide, including the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics by one year.

Chief Executive of Sportscotland Stewart Harris said the new measures set out are "very positive steps" towards the return of performance sports in Scotland.

"We all want to see sport return as soon as it is safe to do so but the most pressing priority at this time remains public health and wellbeing," he said.

"These measures are very positive steps forward for the sport sector as we seek to rebuild our systems at all levels. Alongside our partners we will continue to play our part to ensure the transition back to sport, both in local communities and at a performance level, is as safe and effective as possible."