Stephen Scullion celebrates finishing second in last year's Dublin Marathon

Stephen Scullion will be among the Athletics NI elite squad runners in action for the first time in five months at Down Royal on 4-5 July.

Belfast marathon competitor Scullion, who has secured a spot at the Tokyo Olympics, will be back on the track after the Covid-19 lockdown.

The event will feature a half marathon, four-mile run and 10k race.

Social distancing will see runners allocated to waves of 30 or less and set off in groups on the race course.

Other similar events organised by Championchip Ireland will be held at Narrow Water Castle (18 July), Balmoral Park in Lisburn (1-2 August) and Glenarm Castle in the second week of August.

The emphasis will be on safety with the events taking place in closed locations free from cars, bicycles, walkers, dogs and others exercising.

The runners will be called to the start line in small groups of 2s and 3s to cross the start mats and trigger their start time.

The finish line will be away from the start line and close to the car park so the finishers can make their way to their car and exit the area in a timely fashion to keep numbers on site to the minimum.