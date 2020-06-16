Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Welsh Athletics has appointed James Williams as chief executive on a permanent basis.

Williams has been in the interim role since January, 2020, after Matt Newman took over at Run 4 Wales.

Williams said he was "delighted" to take the role.

"Despite the challenges that coronavirus has presented, I am very excited about what we could achieve across all aspects of the sport in Wales," added Williams.

"Despite the restrictions, our clubs have demonstrated superb innovation in the way they have engaged with their members - we are determined to support our clubs to return stronger than ever."

Welsh Athletics chair Stephen Perks said: "James has proved his first class leadership qualities whilst undertaking the role as Interim CEO for the last six months.

"During these most taxing of times, he has, with the support of a strong team, provided clear decision making and communication, innovative activities and a strong ethos."