Zoey Clark has won European and world medals, indoor and outdoor, with Great Britain's relay team

Scottish sprinter Zoey Clark says the Covid-19 shutdown has given her a new appreciation for athletics and extra determination to achieve her dream of competing at an Olympic Games.

Clark, 25, has been training at home in Aberdeen but is now back on the track at the city's Sports Village.

"It's amazing I have the opportunity usually to travel the world and compete against so many people," she said.

"I think when we get back to that stage I'm going to enjoy it so much more."

As an elite performance athlete Clark has this week been able to return to the Aberdeen Sports Village to use the outdoor track, although the facility remains closed to the public.

"I always take it for granted that I will come to the track and train with my friends and we'll have the competitions," she added.

"You're like clockwork going through life but I think I am appreciating things more."

Clark has won silver and bronze major championship medals - indoor and outdoor - as part of Great Britain's 4x400m relay team.

Last weekend she should have been competing in the British Championships, which double as Olympic trials, but they were cancelled, along with this year's Tokyo Games, which have been rescheduled for next year.

Clark feels the delay serves only to increase her hunger to qualify for her Olympic debut.

"Obviously the Olympics have been pushed back but that affects all the other major championships," she said.

"The World Championships have been pushed back to 2022, which means they are very close to the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

"The calendar is looking absolutely hectic and it might be that you have to choose which one you want to do, but at this stage you have to prepare for everything."