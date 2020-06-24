Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Kenyans Geoffrey Kamworor and Joyciline Jepkosgei won the men's and women's marathons in New York in 2019

The New York City and Berlin marathons have been cancelled because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

This year's New York City Marathon, due to take place on 1 November, would have marked the 50th running of the event.

It is the world's largest marathon, with 53,640 finishers in 2019.

The Berlin Marathon was due to take place on 27 September, but has been cancelled because the "fun, joy, health and success" of participants cannot be guaranteed.

Michael Capiraso, president and CEO of New York Road Runners - the New York Marathon's organisers - said: "Cancelling this year's New York City Marathon is incredibly disappointing for everyone involved, but it was clearly the course we needed to follow from a health and safety perspective."

Earlier in June, London Marathon organisers said they have "not given up hope" of holding the event on 4 October.