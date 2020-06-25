Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Barry Fudge has been head of endurance at British Athletics since December 2013

British Athletics' head of endurance Barry Fudge will leave the organisation at the end of June.

Fudge, who has been in the role since 2013, was part of the team that helped Mo Farah win four Olympic gold medals.

"The time is right for me to move on and I am looking forward to watching our athletes progress and succeed at future championships," Fudge said.

"I'm looking forward to taking a break and working on some exciting new projects."

Fudge was the point of contact between UK Athletics and the Nike Oregon Project, which was run by Alberto Salazar before he was banned for breaching anti-doping rules.

Farah, who left the Nike Oregon Project in 2017, has never failed a drugs test or been accused of doping.

Salazar has denied any wrongdoing.