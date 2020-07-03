Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Kipsang won the Berlin Marathon in 2013, London in 2012 and 2014, New York in 2014 and Tokyo in 2017

Former marathon world record holder Wilson Kipsang has been banned for four years for anti-doping rule violations.

World Athletics said between April 2018 and May 2019 the 38-year-old Kenyan, twice a London Marathon winner, had missed four "whereabouts appointments".

Three such failures within 12 months leads to an automatic ban.

Kipsang said he missed a test in May 2019 because of a traffic accident and provided a photo of the crash, but that was found to be from August 2019.

The World Athletics Disciplinary Tribunal said it had banned the Kenyan with effect from 10 January this year for "whereabouts failures and tampering by providing false evidence and witness testimony".

The Athletics Integrity Unit statement said "evidence demonstrates overwhelmingly that the athlete was engaged in tampering or attempted tampering in breach of the IAAF rules".

Kipsang, a bronze medallist at the 2012 London Olympics, had been provisionally suspended in January for whereabouts failures and tampering by providing false evidence.

He also won the Berlin, New York and Tokyo marathons and is the sixth fastest marathon runner in history, with a personal best of two hours, three minutes and 13 seconds.