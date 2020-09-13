Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Katie Kirk and Sommer Lecky were among the winners at the behind-closed-doors Northern Ireland and Ulster Athletics Championship in Belfast.

Kirk won the women's 800m in 2:07.56 which left her over three seconds clear of Clones athlete Denise Toner.

2018 World junior silver medallist Lecky needed only 1.70m to win the women's high jump - 20 centimetres below her PB set two years ago.

Adam McMullen won the men's long jump with a leap of 7.34m.

The Commonwealth Games athlete ruptured his Achilles tendon in October 2018 - six months after representing Northern Ireland on Australia's Gold Coast.

Since returning from the career-threatening injury, McMullen has been unable to repeat the kind of distances which saw him go tantalisingly close to breaching the 8-metre barrier.

His personal best is 7.99m set indoors early in 2018 but the county Derryman is showing admirable fortitude in continuing to battle on.

City of Lisburn sprinter Lauren Roy secured a women's 100m and 200m double with times of 12.09 and 25.47 with Dean Adams holding off teenager Oliver Swinney in a photo-finish to win the men's short sprint as both were clocked at 10.87.

Rio Olympic steeplechaser Kerry O'Flaherty had to settle for third place in the women's 5,000m as Letterkenny's Nakita Burke won in 16:58.76 ahead of Mid Ulster's Grace Carson (17:07.03) with the county Down woman crossing the line in 17:13.56.

O'Flaherty suffered a serious foot injury 12 months ago in a steeplechase outing in Spain which required surgery and like McMullen, is continuing her attempts to battle back to fitness.

Clonliffe athlete Jonathan Whan won the men's 1500m in 3:49.64 as he came home nearly four seconds ahead of North Belfast's Andrew Milligan.

Milligan, however, took the 800m gold as he posted a winning time of 1:55.46.