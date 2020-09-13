Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Laura Muir won the women's 1500m at the ISTAF Berlin meet ahead of Laura Weightman

Laura Muir ran a world-leading time of three minutes 57.40 seconds in the women's 1500m at the ISTAF Berlin meet to claim her fifth straight victory.

The Scot finished more than two seconds clear of fellow Briton Laura Weightman, whose 4:00.09 was a personal best.

Compatriot Melissa Courtney-Bryant crossed two places and 0.14secs behind, after Australia's Jessica Hull.

Muir, 27, now has four successive sub-four-minute runs over 1500m as well as an 800m triumph in Ostrava last week.

Elsewhere, Britain's Kristal Awuah finished third in the women's 100m with a season's best 11.44, while Aimee Pratt and Rosie Clarke finished fourth and fifth respectively in the women's 3,000m steeplechase.