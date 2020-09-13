Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Ciara Mageean dropped off the pace as Laura Muir produced another superb run

Ciara Mageean again looked out of sorts over 1500m as she was 13th and last of the finishers at Sunday's ISTAF meeting in Berlin.

As Britain's Laura Muir clinched another dominant win in a season's best of 3:57.40, Mageean was over 15 seconds in arrears as she clocked 4:12.82.

Mageean's time in the German capital was over 12 seconds outside her personal best set last year.

A month ago, Mageean almost chased down Muir in a 1,000m race in Monaco.

That race saw Mageean set her second Irish record in three weeks following a sub two-minute 800m performance in Bern.

However, Mageean's form - particularly over 1500m - has dipped considerably since the Monaco race.

She was last of the 12 finishers in the 1500m at the Stockholm Diamond League meeting on 23 August before clocking 2:01.40 to finish fifth over 800m in Ostrava last Tuesday when Muir took victory in 1:58.84.

Mageean looked to be working hard to stay in the middle of pack over the opening 700m on Sunday and then fell away as pace was injected by Muir in the closing stages.

In another series of good performances by British middle distance athletes, Laura Weightman took second in a personal best of 4:00.09 which cut 0.08 seconds off her previous mark but was agonisingly outside the four-minute barrier.

Jessica Hull set a new Australian record as she was third in 4:00.42 with another Briton Melissa Courtney-Bryant fourth in 4:02.34.

American veteran Shannon Rowbury took fifth in 4:02.56 ahead of Romanian Claudia Bobocea (4:05.71), who is an athlete an in-form Mageean would usually comfortably have the measure of.

Germany's Hanna Klein (4:05.74), Poland's Sofia Ennaoui (4:06.05), Belgium's Elise Vanderelst (4:06.24), Germany's Christina Hering (4:08.30), Czech athlete Simona Vrzalova (4:08.39) and Dutchwoman Maureen Koster (4:09.82) were also well clear of Mageean, who is scheduled to complete her season with an 800m outing at the Diamond League meeting in Rome on Thursday evening.

Also at Sunday's Berlin meeting, Ireland's Thomas Barr finished fourth in the 400m hurdles in 50.41 - 3.33 seconds behind world number one Norway's Karsten Warholm while Michelle Finn was over 15 seconds outside her personal best set earlier in the season when she clocked 9:53.50 to finish 11th in the 3,000m steeplechase.