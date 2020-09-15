Jemma Reekie's five-race 800m winning streak ends in Switzerland

Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Jemma Reekie had won all five 800m races in 2020 before coming fourth in Switzerland
Jemma Reekie had won all five 800m races in 2020 before coming fourth in Switzerland

Jemma Reekie's 800m winning streak ended with a fourth-place finish at the Gala dei Castelli International meet in Bellinzona, Switzerland.

The 22-year-old Scot - who was unbeaten over the distance in 2020, with three outdoor wins last month and two indoor successes in February - ran 1:58.87.

But she was outside the top three, with Norway's Hedda Hynne winning in a world-leading outdoor time of 1:58.12.

Jake Wightman, meanwhile, took third in the 800m in Zagreb.

The Scot clocked 1:44.85 at the Hanzekovic Memorial to complete a British 1-2-3 behind English pair Daniel Rowden and Elliot Giles.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured