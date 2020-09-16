Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Lamine Diack, the disgraced former head of athletics' world governing body, has been sentenced to four years in prison, two of them suspended, after being found guilty of corruption.

The Senegalese, 87, faced corruption and money-laundering charges linked to the Russian doping scandal.

Diack was convicted of accepting bribes from athletes suspected of doping to cover up test results and letting them continue competing.

He was also given a maximum fine of 500,000 euros (£456,928).

Diack has been under house arrest in Paris since November 2015.

