Runners heading over Tower Bridge in the 2019 London Marathon

The 40th running of the London Marathon on 4 October will be a unique occasion.

Instead of tens of thousands of runners winding their way through the streets of London passing by famous landmarks, the elite runners will instead be doing laps of St James' Park and 45,000 others will be doing the 26.2 miles their own way.

Those taking part in the virtual London Marathon can compete from any location around the world and are invited to run or walk the miles, taking breaks if required, over the course of 24 hours, logging their progress on the event app.

If you are one of the registered runners, we want to hear how you are tackling your own London Marathon and who you are fundraising for. Your story could be featured on the BBC.

There will be a six-hour television programme as well as a live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and support across our social media accounts, using #bbcmarathon.

Please use this link https://www.bbc.co.uk/send/u59050709 to send in your videos. We are looking for training content before the big day and then your virtual marathons on the day.

