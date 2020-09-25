Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Duplantis set the pole vault world record at 6.18m at the Indoor Grand Prix in Glasgow in February

Armand Duplantis claimed a 16th successive victory as he won the pole vault in Doha in the final Diamond League event of the year.

A height of 5.82m was enough for the Swede, who cleared an outdoors record of 6.15m earlier this year, to win.

America's Sam Kendricks was second, with Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie in third as they also cleared 5.82m but took more attempts to do so.

Britain's Elliot Giles was an impressive second in the men's 800m.

He ran a personal best of one minute 44.56 seconds, with Kenya's Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich winning in 1:44.16.

"I thoroughly enjoyed it," said Giles. "What a year it's been - we've gone from expecting to have no races to be able to put on a race in Doha. I think we're all super fortunate."

Fellow Briton Adelle Tracey was third in the women's 800m - won by Kenya's Faith Kipyegon - as she ran a season's best of 1:59.87.

"I'm really pleased," said Tracey. "It's been a really difficult year trying to train. I was actually injured in March and April so I'm really happy.

"I have no idea how I've just done that. I'm over the moon to break two [minutes] again."

Britain's David King was third in the men's 110m hurdles in 13.54 seconds, while compatriot Cindy Ofili also claimed third in the women's 100m hurdles in 13.02 seconds.