Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Scullion finished second in a then personal best at last year's Dublin Marathon before going on to achieve Olympic qualification in Houston in January

2020 London Marathon Venue: St James's Park, London Date: Sunday 4 October Time: 07:15 BST (elite women), 10:15 BST (elite men), 13:10 BST (wheelchair races) Coverage: Live video and text coverage on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app from 07:00 BST.

Stephen Scullion will continue his build-up to a likely Olympic appearance next summer when he competes in Sunday's elite only London Marathon.

Scullion will race in a 40-strong elite men's field headed by Eliud Kipchoge and Kenenisa Bekele.

After running a new Northern Ireland half-marathon record (61:08) last month, Scullion looks in form to challenge his personal best of 2:11.52.

That Houston run in January secured Scullion Olympic qualification.

That was by dint of finishing in the top-five in one of the global marathon circuit's gold label events.

However, Scullion's time was still 22 seconds outside World Athletics' Tokyo qualifying mark and with the Belfast runner's fellow Northern Irishmen Kevin Seaward and Paul Pollock both having achieved 2:10 performances, his Olympic berth is not quite sealed just yet.

On the face of it, the chances of Mick Clohisey, who is the London field, or Hugh Armstrong or perhaps even Sean Tobin in his expected marathon debut in the coming months, bettering the Tokyo mark look remote but Scullion is in the most precarious position of the Irish qualifiers, with countries allowed to have a maximum of three athletes on the startline.

Raheny man Clohisey set his personal best of 2:13.19 at last year's Dublin Marathon when he finished a minute and 18 seconds behind race runner-up Scullion.

Eliud Kipchoge ran the world's first sub two-hour marathon a year ago

Inclement weather appears likely

Kipchoge ran the first sub two-hour marathon time (1:59.40) in Vienna last year but his official world record is 2:01.39 with his Austrian time not regarded as in normal race conditions given the presence of rolling pacemakers.

Kipchoge and Bekele will be joined in the London field by six other men who have run sub 2:05 marathons, including Ethiopians Mosinet Geremew and Mule Wasihun, second and third in last year's race, while the pacemakers will include Sir Mo Farah.

Sunday's race will be run over 19 laps of a closed course, screened from public view, as part of Covid-19 measures.

The inclement weather being forecast for Sunday morning threatens the prospect of fast times on the new London course.

Inevitably, the race will take place against the backdrop of the continuing shoes debate in distance running with Bekele choosing the Nike Vaporfly Next% while Kipchoge will run in the Kenya edition of the Nike Alphafly Next%.

It will be a shock if any of Sunday's participants don't wear one of the 'super shoe' models which have seemingly helped athletes knock minutes off their personal best times in recent years.

For his part, Scullion has worn a version of the Nike Vaporfly in his successful marathon outings in recent times.