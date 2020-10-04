Last updated on .From the section Athletics

World record holder Brigid Kosgei retained her London Marathon title with a commanding performance on a wet and closed course in the city.

The 26-year-old Kenyan, who broke Paula Radcliffe's world record in Chicago last year, went clear of world champion Ruth Chepngetich after mile 18.

She finished alone on The Mall in two hours 18 minutes and 58 seconds to claim the $30,000 (£23,200) prize.

She was almost five minutes outside her world record set in Chicago last year.

"The weather was not good so we struggled," Kosgei told BBC Sport. "I struggled up to the moment I finished.

"We have not prepared well due to the pandemic. I will be prepared for good results next year."

The London Marathon, rescheduled from its traditional April date because of the coronavirus pandemic, is taking place for elite runners only over 19 laps around St James's Park.

World record holder Eliud Kipchoge is the clear favourite to win the men's race which started after the women's event. The wheelchair races take place after the men's race has finished.

The usual mass participation event is happening virtually because of covid-19 restrictions, while there are no spectators cheering on the runners.

American Sara Hall dramatically overhauled Chepngetich to finish second.

Hall, who has promised to donate her winnings to charities in her adopted children's native Ethiopia, sprinted clear in the final few hundred metres.

British runners were attempting to duck inside the Olympic qualifying time of 2:29:30,

However, Steph Twell, who reached world finals and won a European medal on the track, could not repeat her rapid time from Frankfurt last year. The 31-year-old limped out around mile 16. Lily Partridge, the 2018 British champion, also could not finish.

In their absence Natasha Cockram and Naomi Mitchell fought for the domestic title, with Cockram finishing four seconds ahead of her rival.

Meanwhile, around the world

While the elite compete in London, 45,000 people are covering the 26.2 miles around the country and around the world.

Runners have 24 hours to complete the distance on a course of their choosing, logging their progress on the event app and raising thousands for pounds for charity.

Kipchoge has told those taking part away from the elite that "in spirit we will be running together."

BBC Sport and Public Health England's Couch to 5K challenge will have you confidently running 5km in nine weeks - even if you've never run before. Find out more here.