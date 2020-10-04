Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Great Britain's David Weir was denied a ninth London Marathon wheelchair title as Canada's Brent Lakatos emerged victorious in a sprint finish.

Lakatos did much of the work on the front of the pack, but had enough in reserve to sprint clear up The Mall.

Weir finished second ahead of familiar Swiss rival Marcel Hug.

Manuela Schar suffered a shock defeat in the women's race as the Netherlands' Nikita den Boer ended her run of nine successive major marathon wins.

Den Boer, who finished eighth on her London Marathon debut last year, pulled away with two laps to go as Schar faded badly.

"It was very tough conditions," Weir told BBC Sport. "I knew it would be a sprinter's race. I knew Brent Lakatos would be the strongest over the sprints.

"I gave it my best. I haven't beaten Marcel Hug for two years so that is something.

"Mentally I thought I would find it tough. I was dreading it because I don't like going round in circles. But it was alright. It was different."