Laura Muir and Jemma Reekie are among the nominees for Scottish Athletics' performer of the year award.

Despite limited competition across 2020, the lockdown housemates have managed to enjoy considerable success on the track.

Muir is the quickest in the world over 1500m this season and set a new UK 1,000m record.

Reekie lost only one 800m race all year and is fifth on the fastest times list, one place above Muir.

Jake Wightman broke his own Scottish record in his only 1500m outing to make the shortlist, along with fellow middle-distance runner Josh Kerr, who has had three wins in the United States.

Callum Hawkins established a new Scottish best for the 10km in January, while Steph Twell set a new Scottish record in the Frankfurt Marathon at the end of October 2019.

Eilish McColgan won the Great South 10-miler event and in December set the second fastest Scottish time over 10km.

Joasia Zakrzewski is also recognised for a 24-hour track run of 236.561km, which is a Scottish record.

"There are usually so many to choose from and that is actually no different this time despite the special circumstances of 2020," said Stephen Maguire, director of performance and coaching.

"There were limited opportunities in some disciplines and, in track and field, it has been harder for the technical events to come back or for meetings to be available.

"There is absolutely no doubt our endurance athletes have once again 'smashed it'."

Andy Young, who trains both Muir and Reekie, and Geoff Wightman, father of Jake, are up for the performance coach of the year award.

The winners will be announced via a ceremony on Scottish Athletics' YouTube channel on Saturday.