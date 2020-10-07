Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Gidey won 10,000m silver at the 2019 World Championships in Doha

Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey broke the women's 5,000m world record in Valencia, beating the previous best by more than four seconds.

Gidey, 22, clocked 14 minutes 6.62 seconds to better the 14mins 11.15secs set by Tirunesh Dibaba in 2008.

She achieved the feat at the NN Valencia World Record Day, a one-off event taking place in the Spanish city.

Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei will attempt to break Ethiopia's Kenenisa Bekele's 15-year-old men's 10,000m world record.