Hassan won double gold at the World Championships in Doha last year

Sifan Hassan has set a new European record for the women's 10,000m, beating Paula Radcliffe's 2002 mark by more than 24 seconds in the Netherlands.

The Dutchwoman, 27, who won 1500m and 10,000m gold at the World Championships in Doha last year, clocked 29 minutes 36.67 seconds in rainy conditions.

Briton Radcliffe timed 30:01.09 at the 2002 European Championships in Munich.

Only seven other women have been below the 30-minute mark, and Hassan becomes the first European to do so.

Despite the pacing assistance of the new Wavelight technology external-link built into the track in Hengelo, conditions proved too difficult for the Ethiopian-born athlete to challenge the world record.

That remains with Ethiopia's Almaz Ayana, who clocked 29:17.45 when winning gold at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

"I am so happy to have run a new European record, especially a record that has stood for so long by such a strong athlete as Paula," said Hassan, the world record holder for both the 5km road race and the mile, both set in 2019, as well as the one hour run, set in Brussels in September.

"It was a very difficult race today as it was so cold and wet. I was feeling really strong and wished for a bit better conditions, but this record gives me a lot of confidence."