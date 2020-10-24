Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Jemma Reekie believes her "presence is definitely out there now"

Jemma Reekie admits she is "probably better known" by rivals after her impressive 2020 performances.

The Scottish middle distance runner, 22, has won nine races since the turn of the year and five of her personal bests have come in 2020.

She shared the Scottish Athletics' performer of the year award with Laura Muir and Jake Wightman.

"I think my presence is definitely 'out there' now," she told Scottish Athletics.

"Other athletes are wondering what I am going to do because I've run a few different ways and still run well.

"It's hard to tell because of course you don't know what other athletes are feeling or thinking. I'm probably a bit better known on the start line now."