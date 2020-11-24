Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Katarina Johnson-Thompson won gold in the pentathlon at the 2018 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Birmingham

Nanjing will host the World Athletics Indoor Championships in 2023 after the 2021 event was postponed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Chinese city had been scheduled to host the Championships in March 2020 but that was pushed back to 2021.

Nanjing will now host the event one year after the next World Indoor Championships in Belgrade in 2022.

"We must fully respect and carry out the pandemic prevention policy of the host country," said World Athletics.

"We must consider the risks in bringing a large group of people to attend the event under the pandemic situation.

"The indoor season for athletics falls within a narrow calendar window (up to the end of March) so it is not possible to extend the event to later in the year."

The event is usually biennial and was last held in Birmingham in 2018, where Great Britain won two gold medals.

The next World Athletics indoor event is scheduled to be the World Indoor Tour which begins in Karlsruhe, Germany on 29 January.