Olympic athlete Paul Pollock is the Greencastle course record holder with a time of 24 minutes and seven seconds for the five-mile race

The annual Greencastle 5 will go ahead in county Tyrone on Boxing Day with a 120-strong field set to include Emma Mitchell and Olympian Breege Connolly.

Race organiser Oliver McCullagh was overjoyed to receive confirmation earlier this week that the popular race had been given the green light.

"We've been going every year since 1986 but were panicking about this year because of Covid-19," he said.

"But now we've got the go-ahead to have 120 runners so we're delighted."

Initially McCullagh, who effectively is Greencastle AC, thought that he would have to restrict the race to an elite-only field of 12 men and 12 women.

Picturesque mountain road course

But word came through from Athletics Northern Ireland on Monday that 120 athletes would be allowed to run and competitors will go out in waves of 15 on the picturesque looped mountain course around Greencastle.

"We're still continuing with the elite runners but we are going to pack up the field with the fastest clubs runners in the country that we can get," Oliver told BBC Sport Northern Ireland Online.

"We will have Emma Mitchell, who has competed on the track in both the European Championships and Commonwealth Games, Rio Olympian Breege Connolly and Jessica Craig in a strong women's field while last year's men's winner Neil Johnston is back to defend and his rivals will include Mark McKinstry and the evergreen Tommy Hughes."

Remarkable Maghera man Hughes has broken a series of veterans road running world records this year and it will be no surprise to see the 60-year-old challenging his younger rivals.

Perhaps, it's the guilt of Christmas excess but runners from all over Ireland have made a Boxing Day pilgrimage to the county Tyrone event over the past 35 years.

"In 2010 when we had the bad snow, it is minus 18 and there were people coming up from the Glens of Antrim. Personally I wouldn't have gone up to the Glens of Antrim but they came down here," laughs McCullough, who adds that a "couple of marriages" have even accrued from people encountering each other at the road race.

Gareth Turnbull is among the former winners of the Greencastle race

"We're an established event now. Paul Pollock is the record holder for the five miles with a time of 24 minutes and seven seconds but there have been so many great runners from all over Ireland who have raced here.

"Other men's winners have included Gareth Turnbull, Stephen Scullion, Donal Gallagher, Joe McAlister, Dermot Kerr and Paul Rowan while on the women's side the likes of Olympic athletes Roisin Smith and Maria McCambridge have run and won the event along with people like Teresa Duffy and Jill Shannon."

"We had them all," continues Oliver, who has run 26 marathons himself, and whose daughter Olivia, a talented athlete herself, has passed on the running bug to her four children.

"The event starts and finishes in the one place. You have the parking in the one place and the hospitality is very good. The athletes are well looked after."

In terms of the event's future, there is some concern amid plans to build a gold mining processing plant along the Greencastle course which is to be the subject of an upcoming public inquiry announced by the Northern Ireland Executive's Infrastructure Minister Nicola Mallon in July.

But that's for the future. In the meantime, athletes can look forward to another Boxing Day expedition to county Tyrone.