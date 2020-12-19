Olympic athlete Paul Pollock is the Greencastle course record holder with a time of 24 minutes and seven seconds for the five-mile race

The Greencastle 5 road race has been moved forward to this Sunday after its regular Boxing Day date was ruled out by upcoming Covid-19 lockdown.

The event will now start at 12:00 GMT on Sunday with the 120 runners going off in waves of 15.

Organiser Oliver McCullagh still hopes to have a strong field as the likes of Emma Mitchell and Breege Connolly had committed to running on Boxing Day.

Tommy Hughes was scheduled to be among the men's Greencastle field.

The change of date means that the event will clash with Sunday's Bobby Rea Cross Country meeting at Dundonald.

"Bobby was a regular competitor in Greencastle, it's not good practice to clash and we are disappointed about this, however our hand has been forced," said Oliver.

Perhaps, it's the guilt of Christmas excess but runners from all over Ireland have made a Boxing Day pilgrimage to the county Tyrone event over the past 35 years.

"In 2010 when we had the bad snow, it is minus 18 and there were people coming up from the Glens of Antrim. Personally I wouldn't have gone up to the Glens of Antrim but they came down here," laughs McCullagh, who adds that a "couple of marriages" have even accrued from people encountering each other for the first time at the road race.

Gareth Turnbull is among the former winners of the Greencastle race

"We're an established event now. Paul Pollock is the record holder for the five miles with a time of 24 minutes and seven seconds but there have been so many great runners from all over Ireland who have raced here.

"Other men's winners have included Gareth Turnbull, Stephen Scullion, Donal Gallagher, Joe McAlister, Dermot Kerr and Paul Rowan while on the women's side the likes of Olympic athletes Roisin Smyth and Maria McCambridge have run and won the event along with people like Teresa Duffy and Jill Shannon."

"We had them all," continues Oliver, who has run 26 marathons himself, and whose daughter Olivia, also a talented athlete, has passed on the running bug to her four children.

"The event starts and finishes in the one place. You have the parking in the one place and the hospitality is very good. The athletes are well looked after."

In terms of the event's future, there is some concern amid plans to build a gold mining processing plant along the Greencastle course which is to be the subject of an upcoming public inquiry announced by the Northern Ireland Executive's Infrastructure Minister Nicola Mallon in July.

But that's for the future. In the meantime, athletes can look forward to another expedition to county Tyrone.