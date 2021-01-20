Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Mo Farah raced to victory in the Antrim Coast Half Marathon

The Antrim Coast Half Marathon has been added to the series of Road Race Label Events by the International Association of Athletics Federations.

Won last year by Sir Mo Farah, it is the first time an Irish race has been included in the series.

It joins the London Marathon and the Cardiff Half Marathon as the UK's only three races on the global schedule.

Four-time Olympic champion Farah won in one hour 27 seconds last year, with Lily Partridge the women's winner.

Other cities to have a race on the Road Race Label Events calendar include Dubai, Napoli, Tokyo, Istanbul, Barcelona, Shanghai, Rio de Janeiro and Buenos Aires.