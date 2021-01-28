Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Organisers hope the 19 September event will be able to have a mass field

Belfast Marathon organisers hope this year's event on Sunday 19 September will have a mass field while a virtual half marathon will take place on the race's regular May Bank Holiday date.

Last year's event was cancelled because of Covid-19 after organisers had initially moved it back to September.

Like many city marathons including London, the Belfast organisers are now plumping for an autumn date.

They will hope the rollout of the Covid vaccine can make the event happen.

"Moving the Half Marathon virtually will enable everyone to get involved safely," said Belfast City Marathon chairman John Allen.

"It is important at this time that we try to keep some type of routine and we believe that this temporary change of order will help motivate people physically and mentally.

"The 39th Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon will now take place on Sunday 19 September and we are encouraging all to support our event as we work together to bring back some 'normality' safely.

"The 2021 race will return to a Stormont start and finish in Ormeau Park with a few revisions, including a new team relay changeover point on Montgomery Road."

The virtual Belfast Half Marathon will take place from 1-3 May with all runners completing their 13.1 miles close to their home, following government guidelines for exercise and social distancing.

Entrants must complete the distance in one session and upload their results before midnight on Monday 3 May.