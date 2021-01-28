Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Aled Davies won gold in the F42 shot put at the Rio Paralympics in 2016.

Two-time Paralympic champion Aled Davies says "you can't justify" having a normal Olympic and Paralympic experience in the midst of a pandemic.

The 29-year-old says the rearranged Tokyo Games would likely have to be a "minimalistic" event - with empty stadiums - if they were to go ahead this summer.

"It's going to be a very different Games," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"It has to be. It has to be just for the wellbeing of every athlete."

The Welshman - who has won seven world titles across shot put and discus - is still hoping to compete in Japan this summer.

But he says the current uncertainty over the Games is tough to hear.

"You think about the Olympic and Paralympic experience," he continued. "Travelling as a team, you're mixing with thousands of people in a giant food hall, you're meeting people from countries you've never heard of.

"It's things you can't justify in a pandemic.

"Then you've got the best part, which is competing in front of thousands and thousands. The stadium in Tokyo is going to hold north of 60,000 people and right now it has to be empty, which is horrible to see."

Uncertainty remains over the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has repeatedly maintained that it is "fully concentrated and committed" to holding a successful Olympics and Paralympics this year.

President Thomas Bach added this week that the organisation will do "whatever is needed" to organise a safe Games.

But Davies believes not yet having a clear plan for the Games is making it difficult to stay hopeful.

He has not competed since the World Para Athletics Championships in November 2019.

"Probably the biggest challenge for me in the last couple of months is optimism," he admitted.

"I'm positive with my training because I'm always going to work hard and push myself.

"These are the best days of my career so far and not having the opportunity to show that is tough.

"But I'm really hoping that in the next couple of months, as the summer starts approaching, that we'll start seeing a few more opportunities."