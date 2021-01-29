Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Andy Butchart ran a personal best to finish fourth in Germany

Andy Butchart surpassed his own Scottish indoor 3,000m record with a personal best at the World Indoor Athletics Tour in Karlsruhe, Germany.

The 29-year-old finished fourth in seven minutes 40.85 seconds, eclipsing the mark of 7:41.05 he set in 2017.

Butchart's time is bettered only by Mo Farah in the UK indoor standings.

It was the Scot's first indoor outing in two years and he raced just twice in the past 12 months due to Covid-19 disruption and injury.