Johnson-Thompson won gold at the World Championships in Doha in 2019

Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson has said she suffered an Achilles injury at the end of last year.

The heptathlon world champion added that she had spent the last few weeks wearing a boot which would be coming off on Monday.

"This news doesn't impact my plans for 2021, Tokyo is still very much the focus," the 28-year-old wrote in a message on social media. external-link

"I look forward to representing Great Britain in my third Olympic Games."

Johnson-Thompson - who splits her time between Liverpool and Montpellier - won a gold medal at the World Championships in 2019, beating defending champion and Rio 2016 gold medallist Nafi Thiam.

She added: "My rehab is going as well as could be expected and while I am currently at home in Liverpool focusing on my recovery, I will be heading back to Montpellier to begin training again in March.

"Understandably, this is not the start to the year I was hoping for but I'm pleased to be able to share this off the back of a positive few weeks."