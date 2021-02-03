Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Laura Muir (left) and Jemma Reekie (right) will compete in France next week

Britain's Laura Muir will not attempt to win a European Indoor double for the third year running as she focuses on preparing for the Tokyo Olympics.

The 27-year-old defended her 1500m and 3,000m titles in Glasgow two years ago but will sit out the event in March.

Muir, top of the world 1500m rankings, and fellow Scot Jemma Reekie are expected to compete at a World Indoor Tour event in Lievin next week.

"In the year of the Olympics, we tend to focus on the outdoors," Muir said.

"We've got to have the mentality that the Olympics are going ahead because you would hate for them to come around and not be prepared.

"All we can do is try and be as best prepared as is possible considering the timelines we've got at the moment."