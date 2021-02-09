Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Laura Muir set a British indoor 1500m record at the World Indoor Athletics Tour in Lievin, France, as Jemma Reekie and Elliot Giles claimed 800m wins.

Muir, 27, finished second in three minutes 59.58 seconds, behind Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay, who set a new indoor world record of 3:53.09.

Fellow Scot Reekie, 22, won the women's 800m A race in 2:00.64.

England's Giles ran 1:45.49 to replicate his victory in the Tour opener in Karlsruhe in January.

Britain's Holly Bradshaw triumphed in the pole vault with a clearance of 4.73m, beating Greece's Olympic champion Katerina Stefanidi.

Double European under-23 champion Reekie finished ahead of Ethiopia's Habitam Alemu and Norway's Hedda Hynne, as fellow Briton and world under-20 indoor record holder Keely Hodgkinson came fourth in 2:01.71.

Giles, 26, finished more than one second clear of Kenya's Cornelius Tuwei, while in the B race, Guy Learmonth finished fourth in 1:47.94 and fellow Briton Kyle Langford was seventh.

Melissa Courtney-Bryant finished third, behind Muir, in the women's 1500m with a personal best of 4:04.79.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen, 20, dominated the men's 1500m to win by more than five seconds and set a European indoor record of 3:31.80.

Dina Asher-Smith, winner of the women's 60m in a world-leading time at the opening World Athletics Indoor Tour meeting in Germany in January, missed the second meeting in France because of a tight quad.

After the World Indoor Championships were postponed until 2023 and the British Indoors were cancelled, the series offers one of the few chances for elite athletes to compete in the run-up to the summer's Tokyo Olympics.

The third meeting of the series takes place on Saturday, 13 February in New York.

You can watch live coverage of the 2021 World Athletics Indoor Tour on the BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Red Button.