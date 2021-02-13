Last updated on .From the section Athletics

World champion Noah Lyles won the 200m at the World Indoor Tour in New York, as Charlie Grice and Amy-Eloise Markovc both set British indoor records.

Lyles, 23, posted 20.80 seconds to beat Deon Lendore (20.92) and Jaron Flournoy (21.26) in a low-key three-man field.

Grice ran two minutes 17.20 seconds for third in the men's 1000m, behind Marco Arop and American winner Bryce Hoppel.

Markovc finished seventh in 9:30.69 in the women's two-mile event, won by the USA's Elle Purrier in 9:10.28.

Great Britain's Tiffany Porter ran a season's best 7.89s as she came second in the women's 60m hurdles, losing out to the USA's world record holder Kendra Harrison (7.82s).

Fellow Briton Isabelle Boffey ran a personal best of 2:02.45 seconds to finish third in the 800m, while Jake Wightman front-ran to a personal best of 3:34.48 in the men's 1500m but lost out to Australia's Oliver Hoare on the final lap.

Elsewhere, Bahamas' Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo posted a world-leading time of 50.21s to take victory in her first indoor start over the distance since 2014.

American world 800m gold medallist Donavan Brazier also posted a world-lead in winning the men's 800m in 1:44.21, ahead of Britain's Jamie Webb who clocked 1:46.26.

Saturday's New York leg of the World Indoor Tour was the third event in the series, with the final two meets taking place on 17 February in Torun, Poland and 24 February in Madrid, Spain.

In addition to a $10,000 victory bonus for the Tour winner in each discipline, the winner will also receive a wildcard for the 2022 World Indoor Championships in Belgrade.

