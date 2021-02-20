Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Mark English (right) had to cut 0.72 seconds off his previous Irish indoor 800m record to hold off Longford talent Cian McPhillips

Letterkenny man Mark English had to better his own Irish indoor 800m record to hold off youngster Cian McPhillips on the first day of Athletics Ireland's elite indoor meeting in Dublin.

The three-time European medallist's time of 1:46.10 left him only 0.03 seconds ahead of the Longford lad.

The 27-year-old's winning time cut 0.72 off his existing Irish national mark.

McPhillips, 18, smashed his previous personal best by over six seconds as he set a new Irish under-20 record.

The Longford AC athlete's time was also a European Indoor Championship standard with third-placed Kildare athlete John Fitzsimons' run of 1:47.80 also comfortably inside the qualifying mark for the Torun tests in two weeks.

The opening day of the micro meet at the Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena also saw Leon Reid clinch an encouraging victory in the 200m.

In an event which no longer is competed at championship level indoors because of the tightness of the bends, the Commonwealth Games medallist clocked 20.96 seconds which represented excellent early-season form.

Reid's time left him 0.27 seconds ahead of his big domestic rival Marcus Lawler and the 2018 European Championship 200m finalist is also scheduled to run in Sunday's 60m.

Kirk to race in Sunday's women's 800m

Another Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games athlete Kate O'Connor produced times of 8.57 and 8.59 in the 60m hurdles which left her second behind Irish number one Sarah Lavin who posted marks of 8.20 and 8.22.

The men's 60m hurdles saw Carrick-on-Shannon's Gerard O'Donnell and Crusaders athlete Matthew Behan take a victory apiece in their two meetings with O'Donnell's best time 7.95 and Behan clocking 7.99.

World junior silver medallist Sommer Lecky won the women's high jump with a leap of 1.75m while Donore's John Travers was comfortably under eight minutes in the men's 3,000m as he took victory in 7:55.05 - 8.5 seconds clear of DSD's Hiko Tonosa.

Travers will aim to complete a double on Sunday when he races in the 1500m.

Sunday's programme will also include what should prove a highly-competitive women's 800m with Louise Shanahan and Ulster University's Katie Kirk both in action after finishing ahead of Ciara Mageean in Manchester last weekend.

However, the duo may not have it all their own way as in-form Raheny athlete Iseult O'Donnell will also be in the field.

Ireland's top female sprinter Phil Healy is also scheduled to run in the 400m.